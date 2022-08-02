Detroit Lions training camp Day 6 news, live updates

The first padded practice of 2022 Detroit LIons training camp is in the books. Now it’s time to see how the body reacts and holds up, because it’s a busy week ahead for the Lions. Not only do they have practices for the rest of the work week, but it all concludes with a scrimmage at Ford Field on Saturday.

Practice remains open to fans, so that means that we’ll continue to provide live updates from Allen Park during Tuesday’s practice. Both myself (Jeremy Reisman) and Erik Schlitt will be on hand to provide observations both via Twitter and our daily observations post later the afternoon.

How will Aidan Hutchinson respond after getting stymied by Penei Sewell on Day 1 of pads? Who else will emerge from the roster bubble? Will there be any eye-popping hits, or jaw-dropping catches?

We’ll keep you updated to the second with our Twitter list below.