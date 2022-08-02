Detroit Lions injury update: Quintez Cephus helped off field

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus left Tuesday’s practice with an apparent leg injury. During a one-on-one drill, Cephus got tangled up with cornerback Jeff Okudah and went to the ground. He spent several minutes on the ground before being helped off the field by two trainers, barely putting any pressure on his lower body. He did not return to practice.

The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, and we likely won’t get an update from the team until coach Dan Campbell’s pre-practice press conference on Wednesday. However, it did not look promising.

It’s a tough break for Cephus, the Lions’ fifth-round pick in 2020. Last year, he suffered a broken collarbone early in the year, robbing him of most of his sophomore season. This year, he is in competition for a reserve role, repping with the second-team offense at the start of training camp. With Jameson Williams still on the Non-Football Injury list and the retirement of Corey Sutton, this could leave the Lions a little short handed at receiver. Hopefully, the Lions get good news on the status of Cephus.

In other injury news, Levi Onwuzurike was not at Tuesday’s practice. He was slow to get up after getting tied up during a team drill on Monday, but the team offered no injury update. Tight end T.J. Hockenson was at practice, but did not participate. Safety C.J. Moore remains sidelined on the NFI list, but continues to do sprints and looks close to returning.