VIDEO: Dan Campbell delivers stirring speech in Hard Knocks teaser

We’ve seen Dan Campbell speak to a crowd of Detroit Lions fans. We’ve seen him wax poetic in front of a podium, and relate to his players in several mic’d up segments on the field. We’ve seen him in the Lions draft war room delivering fist pumps and high fives.

But the one version of Dan Campbell that has remained relatively secret is the one in the meeting room.

Thankfully, that Dan Campbell will be revealed in the upcoming weeks, as the Lions are the featured team on this year’s “Hard Knocks,” the NFL Films training camp documentary produced by HBO.

Over the weekend they dropped a trailer for this season of the show, but on Tuesday, they released a true teaser clip. It’s Campbell at his finest: in front of the entire team, giving a pump-up speech to a group of players who are hanging on every word.

“What are we? What makes us what we are and what we’re going to be?” Campbell rhetorically asks the room. “I think it’s that right there. It’s Grit. And what does it mean? In a nutshell, I think it means this: we’ll go a little bit longer. We’ll push a little harder, and we’ll think a little deeper and a little sharper. It means we’re unbreakable.

“Like, to me, it means we’ll play you anywhere. We’ll play you on grass. We’ll play you on turf. We’ll go to a fucking landfill. Doesn’t matter. And that’s what we got to be. That’s who we have to be, because we’ll tread water as long as it takes to fucking bury you. Let’s go to work, men. It’s about to be fun.”

Watch the teaser clip here:

For Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions, it’s all about grit.#HardKnocks with the @Lions starts August 9 on @HBOMax pic.twitter.com/z8Cawt6Khp — NFL (@NFL) August 2, 2022

The first episode of Hard Knocks will debut next Tuesday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET.