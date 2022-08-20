How to watch Lions vs. Colts: Kickoff time, TV channel, online streaming, radio, more

After a couplet of joint practices this week, the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts are ready to take the field on Saturday for each team’s second preseason game of the year—the penultimate exhibition game for both before the start of the regular season.

It’s been a fairly amicable week of practice—save for Jamaal Williams and Zaire Franklin—as both practices ended without a real skirmish between anyone. And while the Colts looked like the clear better team during Wednesday’s practice, the Lions showed on Thursday they can certainly compete against a team as talented as Indianapolis.

Saturday, both teams sound prepared to rest their most important starters for the game, but there is still plenty of intrigue for the Lions. It’s yet another opportunity for this young roster to get valuable experience and for fans to see how players like Malcolm Rodriguez, Derrick Barnes, Brock Wright, Austin Bryant, Kerby Joseph, and Chase Lucas have progressed in the past few weeks.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, so it should be a nice, early game for your weekend. Here’s how to watch:

Lions vs. Colts exhibition game

Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN

Local TV: FOX 2 (full list of Lions preseason TV affiliates here)

National TV: NFL Network will replay the game at 4 a.m. ET early Sunday morning

Online streaming: NFL+, Detroit Lions mobile app (if local)

TV announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Devin Gardner, Dannie Rogers

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang