Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts first half open thread

After a week of joint practices, the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday afternoon to get some extra work in. Though both coaches have indicated most starters will sit for the preseason matchup, there will be to watch for from Saturday’s preseason game.

For one, the Lions still have plenty of positional battles to sort through. Who will be the team’s starting linebacker pair? Who will be the tight end(s) behind T.J. Hockenson and Brock Wright? Who will win the backup quarterback job and the the starting kicking job? Who will contend for the nickelback position? And is Jeff Okudah or Will Harris going to eventually win a starting cornerback job?

Additionally, it’s a great opportunity for young players to get much-needed reps before the regular season. Kerby Joseph is in for a long development and may not see a ton of snaps during the season. Saturday, he’ll likely get another long look. Can Malcolm Rodriguez continue to grow his legend before he plays in a single regular season game? How will Derrick Barnes and Quintez Cephus respond to players encroaching on their roster spot?

Plus, it may be our first opportunity to see someone like James Mitchell play in a competitive setting.

So while the Lions take on the Colts, hang out here and chat during the first half. We'll have a brand-new thread publish at halftime for the final two quarters.

Let’s have a healthy game!