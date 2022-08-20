Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts live score updates, highlights

The regular season for the Detroit Lions is a mere three weeks away. Before you know it, they will be hosting the Philadelphia Eagles for the Week 1 opener—and Year 2 of the Dan Campbell era will officially be upon us.

But before we get there, the Lions have plenty of work to do. With the roster currently at 85 players, Detroit will use the next two preseason games to evaluate the roster bubble players in order to get down to 53 players by August 30—just 10 days away.

That begins on Saturday afternoon as the Lions take on the Indianapolis Colts in the second of three preseason games on the docket. With most starters expected to sit during the game, the Lions will be getting a good look at their reserves, seeing which players can show up big when the lights come on.

The game is televised locally for those in the metro Detroit area, and if you’re out-of-town, you can stream the game using the NFL’s new platform “NFL+.” But if you aren’t able to catch the game live, we’ll be providing drive-by-drive analysis, live score updates and highlights here in this post. Simply hit refresh every now and then after the game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

UPDATE: Here’s a look at the players (by jersey number) who will not be playing vs. the Colts:

Offense: 16, 4, 8, 14, 32, 30, 88, 68, 73, 77, 72, 88, 87 (injured), 13 (injured), 75 (injured).



First quarter

For the second game in a row, the Lions’ offense got the opportunity to take the field first, albeit the team’s second teamers. David Blough got the start and was able to create a couple first downs—a short pass to Kalif Raymond and a 6-yard scramble up the middle. Detroit was also able to run the ball somewhat effectively against the Colts, with “starter” Craig Reynolds and Jermar Jefferson combining for 27 rushing yards on the opening drive.

But in the red zone, Blough couldn’t find Raymond on a third-and-7, so the Lions settled for a short field goal. Austin Seibert was good from 28 yards for a 3-0 Lions lead.

The defense was in position to get a quick three-and-out after Anthony Pittman did a great job blowing up a disguised screen. However, Will Harris gave up a 23-yard play on third down after playing too soft in coverage on an underneath route. Harris then bit on a fake bubble screen on the next play, opening up the defense for another 20-yard gain to receiver Dezmon Patmon.

The Colts converted a third-and-9 after rookie safety Kerby Joseph couldn’t bring down rookie receiver Alec Pierce before the sticks.

Much like the Lions offense, though, the Colts stalled in the red zone. Austin Bryant provided a third-down pressure and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez had perfect coverage to force an incompletion and a short field goal for the Colts. 3-3 tie.

The Lions’ offensive line started moving some Colts defenders on the next drive, starting with a pair of 11-yard runs from Reynolds to end the first quarter.

Second quarter

The Lions continued to lean heavily on the run game in the second quarter with Jefferson picking up a key fourth-and-1. But another red zone trip stalled after a couple of questionable play calls including a fade to Kalil Pimpleton and a screen that was completely blown up by the Colts defense. Seibert just barely squeaked a 40-yard field goal inside the right upright making it 6-3 Lions.

The Colts brought in third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger on their second offensive drive of the day. It was a quick three-and-out for Ehlinger thanks to a first-down sack from Eric Banks and a tackle from Jeff Okudah well short of the sticks on third-and-long.

The Lions couldn’t take advantage of the good field position, though. Blough tried to force a ball in tight to Tom Kennedy on third-and-short, but Colts linebacker Forrest Rhyne deflected the pass up and it landed right in the hands of Tony Brown.

Detroit’s defense was up to the challenge, though, holding the Colts to 0 yards in three plays. Indianapolis would tie it up with a 40-yard field goal of their own. 6-6 tie.

Receiver Maurice Alexander, who had been taking both punt and kick return duties in the first half, tried to give the Lions offense a spark with a huge 61-yard kick return.

Unfortunately, the Lions offense only went backwards, and Seibert doinked a 55-yard field goal off the right upright, keeping the score tied at six.

Ehlinger finally got the Colts offense moving from there, connecting for 19 yards after linebacker Chris Board had fallen and slipped in coverage. He then found receiver Mike Strachan for a big 25-yard pickup on third-and-7. Lions defensive end Eric Banks was injured on the play.

Out of the two-minute warning, Ehlinger hit Strachan for a 15-yard touchdown over Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert—who arguably had to deal with some uncalled offensive pass interference. You be the judge:

13-6 Colts.

To help aid a two-minute drill for Blough, Alexander notched another big kick return, this one for 45 yards.

A couple of completions to Pimpleton got the Lions quickly in field goal range, and a big third-down conversion to Trinity Benson got the Lions in a first-and-goal situation with 20 seconds left, but no timeouts. A curious draw play left the Lions in a tough spot: three seconds on the clock, facing a third-and-goal from the 5-yard line. Rather than kick a chip-shot field goal, Dan Campbell opted to go for it, and Blough rewarded the risk with his first touchdown pass of the preseason to Tom Kennedy. 13-13 tie.

Third quarter

Detroit’s defense got off to a great start when Austin Bryant picked up a sack to force a quick three-and-out for Indy.

Justin Jackson rebounded from an earlier fumble with a big 21-yard run to kick off the Lions’ ensuing drive. Godwin Igwebuike moved Detroit into the red zone with a 17-yard run of his own. Tim Boyle capped the drive with a nice throw to Kennedy for the 10-yard touchdown pass. 20-13 Lions.