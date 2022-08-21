The Detroit Lions won their first preseason game under Dan Campbell, and their first since August 24, 2018.

Though most of the starters did not play for both teams, the Lions had their way in the trenches and dominated on both sides of the ball in this area. Following the game, Dan Campbell spoke with the media saying that they wanted to “establish the run” so they could get a good look at the backup offensive linemen. I guess you could say they were successful in that regard, as they were able to gain 174 yards on 33 carries. The backup offensive line looked fantastic, and it didn’t matter who was running the ball. They were running it down the throats of the Colts defense.

The backup quarterback job was also up for grabs as David Blough and Tim Boyle were both given 30 minutes to work with, and both had decent days overall. Blough was clearly the No. 2 guy going into this matchup and got the start, but Tim Boyle did his best to make his case for the backup job.

There were plenty of standouts and some positives to take away from this game, and a win is always nice, even if it’s just the preseason.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Do you feel better, worse or the same about the Lions following Week 2 of the preseason?

My answer: Somewhere in between the same and better.

I was very impressed with how much the Lions improved over the course of joint practices through Saturday’s game. There were reports about how Matt Ryan and the first-team offense absolutely torched the Lions’ first-team defense on Wednesday. On Thursday, they bounced back, and on Saturday, I was very impressed with how both sides of the ball competed, especially the reserve O- and D-lines.

I still think this team lacks depth in certain areas, but they also seem to be a lot more talented and competitive than they were last year. When it comes to those fringe players, I think there are a few tough decisions that are going to have to be made, particularly at wide receiver and maybe on the D-line.