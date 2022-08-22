The best, worst performances from Lions preseason game 2

The preseason enters its back-end as the Detroit Lions put their time in Indianapolis to rest with a narrow victory over the Colts, earning them a little pride and plenty of game film to evaluate their 85 players. With cuts looming, the team eyes who has been standing out and who has been struggling.

On this latest edition of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re breaking down the biggest storylines from the second preseason game—from the victory and mark of pride to the improved run defense—plus the standouts and stand-downs from both the offense and defense.

Does Will Harris still have the inside edge on the CB2 position over Jeff Okudah? Can Tom Kennedy find a spot in a crowded wide receiver room? Will the offensive line find depth as the season goes on? And who’s got the edge between Blough and Boyle for QB2? We’ll discuss all of that with you on this episode. Be sure to join us live on Twitch too!

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.