Notes: Lions QB Tim Boyle eager to face training buddy Kenny Pickett

When the Detroit Lions head to Pittsburgh this Saturday, Tim Boyle will actually be reuniting with a training buddy from over the summer.

Both Boyle and Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett trained under quarterbacks specialist Tony Racioppi this offseason in northern Jersey.

“We’ve been throwing with each other now for a few months. He’s awesome — super accurate, understands football,” Boyle said of Pickett.

The Lions quarterback says they’ve been bonding over the rookie experience of learning a brand new NFL offense.

“Like ‘this doesn’t make sense’ and ‘this play call is super long.’ So it’s just kind of funny to hear him coming from Pittsburgh and now being in an NFL offense and hearing his perspective,” Boyle said.

After all, Boyle went through the same thing just four years ago after signing with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted green agent in 2018.

“Your head’s definitely swimming, especially OTAs, rookie year I mean you have no idea what’s going on. You’re trying to figure out the play calls, then you’re trying to see the coverage, there’s so much going on but he’s been doing a hell of a job, especially in preseason, so I'm proud of him,” Boyle said.

Boyle is battling it out with David Blough for that backup quarterback position behind Jared Goff and it’s reportedly neck-and-neck. Meanwhile, Pickett, who was the first quarterback taken off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, has turned heads so far in preseason and head coach Mike Tomlin still hasn’t named a starter, per our friends at Behind the Steel Curtain. He’s up against former NFC North rival Mitch Trubisky for the starting job, then potentially against Mason Rudolph for backup duties. The third preseason game against one another could be pivotal for both Boyle and Pickett.

“He’s had a wonderful preseason — I watch all the games — and I look forward to seeing him on Sunday,” Boyle said.

