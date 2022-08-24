The third episode of “Hard Knocks” gave us an in depth look into the Detroit Lions’ trip to Indianapolis for Week 2 of the preseason. We saw some new storylines, continued storylines, and of course, priceless moments from the coaching staff.

Question of the day: What was your favorite part of the third episode of “Hard Knocks”?

My answer: it had to be just before the Colts’ potential game winning two-point attempt, when defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn pulled aside Jarrad Davis to hype him up.

It’s the end of the fourth quarter in a preseason game. The guys on that field, more likely than not, are not going to make the 53-man roster. This on top of linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard calling out several linebackers, Davis especially, during the prior week for their play. In the grand scheme of things, this was not a very significant moment.

For Aaron Glenn to specifically pull Davis aside in that moment showed a care for his players that really warms the heart. Whether or not a player is going to make this roster, this coaching staff cares about seeing them succeed and putting them in a position to play their best, whether that’s for a future in Detroit or elsewhere. It’s that kind of love that will keep players coming back to Detroit, and set the Lions up for a bright future.

What was your favorite part of the third episode of “Hard Knocks”? Let’s hear it.