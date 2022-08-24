Focus shifts to Detroit Lions players on ‘Hard Knocks’ episode 3

The bread and butter of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” is the struggle for players in the NFL to make the roster. The bubble, the fringe and the range; it’s where the show thrives and has always done so. This season, the focus for the Detroit Lions has been often on the coaching staff, larger-than-life as they are—especially where all things Dan Campbell are concerned. But now, on the third episode, things are returning to their roots.

We’re reacting to everything we saw on “Hard Knock” on the latest edition of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, a small bite-sized edition we keep calling “Talking Knocks” for no good reason. Whether it’s the renewed focus on Obinna Eze or the touching story of Craig Reynolds, the trip to Indianapolis and the battles at join practice or another “golly!” from the mouth of David Blough, we’re dissecting everything we saw on the show through the lens of Lions fans and media.

We’ve got two more episodes to go and the drama will get tighter as the roster cuts loom and the preseason heads for the books in the third and final game. We’ll break down all those episodes too, so make sure you’re subscribed to the PODcast feed on your favorite platforms.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.