The time is almost here. The Detroit Lions will need to trim the roster down to 53 within the week, and as always there are going to be difficult decisions at many key position groups. This is still a squad with more question marks than sure things, but there is definitely some potential the coaching staff would like to keep and try to cultivate.

While the starting lineup is pretty much set, there are not many reserves that can feel comfortable seeing their name written in pen. For the most part, rotational depth pieces are still being decided, and the differentiators are often things that go unseen by the public. That means that cut day could bring about some raised eyebrows.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lion could be a surprise cut?

My answer: There are a bunch of fun players on offense that are definitely on the fence right now. Neither quarterback is 100 percent safe, so no possible iteration of cuts here would be that far-fetched. With the number of options at receiver, losing Tom Kennedy, Quintez Cephus, or Trinity Benson would not be shocking either, though a little disappointing.

On the other side of the ball, names like Isaiah Buggs, James Houston, and Jarrad Davis might be sweating it out, but again these are all players looking for a specific role and not foundational pieces. To answer the question, I do wonder if Anthony Pittman ends up being the odd man out. He is not a slam dunk, but many are expecting him to join the linebacking corps this season; I am not convinced his spot is so secure.

Your turn.