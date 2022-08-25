During the first episode of “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions,” we saw linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard tell a story about coach Dan Campbell. Sheppard had approached Campbell about the idea of his cutting his dreadlocked hair—believing that was a more professional look. Campbell immediately objected, per Sheppard.

“Dan was one of the first people to say, ‘Absolutely not. You’re Kelvin Sheppard. I’m hiring Kelvin Sheppard. I’m hiring Shep. I’m not hiring the guy you think is supposed to fill that position,’” Sheppard said in a testimonial during the show.

On Tuesday, Sheppard went into a lot more detail on this story. In it, he explained how his coaching aspirations led him down a tunnel of research: how many African-American coaches have dreads and tattoos?

“It’s none,” Sheppard said. “So, you had Ray Horton in Cleveland with braids. The stigma on Ray was—the ‘stigma,’ I don’t if it’s facts or reality—what held him back from being a head coach? His hair. So he cut his hair, still didn’t get a job.”

Sheppard also talked about how Campbell’s words stuck with him, and allowed him to feel more free to be himself wherever he coached—a blessing he tries to share with his players.

And when that opportunity to rejoin Campbell in Detroit just happened to come calling a few years later, he jumped on the opportunity.

“Until the lord blesses me one day with an opportunity to be (the) guy in charge–I don’t want to work for anybody else,” Sheppard said. “Because like I tell people—I really can’t tell you the difference in days when I work 8-9 hours and days I’m here 14-15 hours. And when you can find something in life that you can be fortunate to benefit financially from, but at the same time, emotionally, mental-health wise–like, coming here is fucking–it’s everything for us as coaches, because you enjoy it.”

The entire thing is an extremely powerful story, and the Lions provided video of it:

