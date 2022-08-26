The end of training camp means different things for different people. For veterans and core pieces of the franchise, the end of camp is a welcomed sight. Soon the preseason will be wrapped up, rosters will be finalized, and the long, arduous road of the regular season will begin.

Some players are making the roster, but are currently in a battle for a starting or featured role once the games begin to count. Others are doing everything they can to lock down one of those final 53 roster spots. Anything they can do to provide value.

For a team like the Detroit Lions, who are one of the youngest teams in the NFL, the final week of training camp may end up being the deciding factor on several personnel decisions. After two days of joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts and an exhibition victory, the Lions are on the road again, this time wrapping up the preseason with a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With two weeks to prepare for Week 1 of the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Dan Campbell has already said that the starters (minus quarterback Jared Goff) will play somewhere around two quarters against the Steelers.

Several key positions are still up for grabs heading towards the conclusion of camp, including backup quarterback, starting nickel corner, starting WILL linebacker, and so on.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What positional battle will you be watching against the Steelers?

My answer: It seems as though he is pulling away as of late, but I would love for cornerback Jeff Okudah to have another strong performance against the Steelers.

It really has been such a tough journey for Okudah since entering the league, but seeing him settle in at corner and having a full season to grow under defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant would do wonders for the former Buckeye.

What about you? Which positional battle will you be watching against the Steelers? Let us know in the comments.