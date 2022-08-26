Notes: Taylor Decker explains what makes this Lions offensive line special

It’s no secret the Detroit Lions offensive line is expected to be one of the top units in 2022, but Taylor Decker is giving us a few more details on the magic behind their success.

“Even if you just switch out one guy on that offensive line, it kind of changes everything. Because you’re so used to having those five guys,” the offensive tackle explained on Tim Twentyman’s “Inside the Huddle.”

“Me and Jonah (Jackson) are at the point now where we go up there and we have our calls that you need to make, and we don’t even have to make them because we already know what each other’s going to do, we already know where we’re targeted and it’s just like a sixth sense thing,” he said.

Decker says the line also has their own calls that aren’t in the playbook that they use to communicate with one another.

“You can’t say enough about playing next to a guy, day in and day out, getting comfortable with them and then through doing that, there’s trust,” he said.

In Pro Football Focus’s latest offensive line rankings, the Lions unit comes in at third in the league. They praised the group’s level of talent.

“Talent’s great and everything, but production reigns king,” Decker told Twentyman. “We can have all the talent in the world but we need to be productive.”

The pair go on to talk about Ben Johnson’s first training camp as offensive coordinator and expectations for D’Andre Swift. Catch the full interview below.

And onto the rest of your notes.

NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha spoke with Brad Holmes and Amon-Ra St. Brown about the Lions culture turnaround. Notably, St. Brown compares the Lions to the Cincinnati Bengals. “All it takes is a few guys to buy in.”

CBS Sports offers a list of 12 notable names who could be traded ahead of the final roster cuts. I spy a Lions receiver on the list.

NFL.com did something similar — the same Lion made their list of players to cut.

Former NFL receiver Julian Edelman did an “Ask Me Anything” over on reddit, where users can post questions for him to answer as his choosing. One user asked: Who is your most underrated WR in the league today? His answer: the sun God.

From Julian Edelman's AMA on Reddit: pic.twitter.com/BFP3LGDTfj — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) August 26, 2022