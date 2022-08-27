Notes: Watch Lions’ Charles Harris, Jonah Jackson mic’d during Colts joint practices

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions’ official YouTube channel posted a video from the joint practice sessions with the Indianapolis Colts. As both Charles Harris and Jonah Jackson point out at the beginning of the video, they are mic’d up for the Lions media folks and not Hard Knocks, so this is new material exclusive to the team. Also appearing alongside the two players are head coach Dan Campbell, offensive line coach Hank Fraley, defensive line coach Todd Wash, Tracy Walker, and master fisherman Frank Ragnow.

The six-minute video has a couple of fun moments in it. We get to see Ragnow try to get in some promotional recording for Grizzly Man Outdoors and then joke around with Jackson. Several times in the video, Jackson is caught being quite a pleasant and polite fellow, which is pretty amusing. Harris professes his status as the best hype man to Aidan Hutchinson. and shows a ton of energy throughout the reps on camera.

The video finishes with after-practice motivational speeches. Both Wash and Fraley are on there to give feedback to their units, praising them for competing hard. Then coach Dan Campbell exhorts the team to continue to maintain their intensity before handing it over to Walker to close it out. I

t’s a fun watch that doesn’t take too long, so give it a look.

Now, on to the rest of today’s Notes:

The Athletic’s Chris Burke, Nick Baumgardner, and Colton Pouncy put out a new episode of their podcast “One of These Years.” They talk about Hard Knocks and upcoming roster cut decisions.

MLive’s Kyle Meinke asked running backs coach Duce Staley what it’s like to coach D’Andre Swift in front of the Hard Knocks cameras.

These are really cool:

Here is a closer look at the Flash-themed, customized cleats for #Lions receiver DJ Chark, designed by @ATWATER05. pic.twitter.com/WsESnkNij2 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 25, 2022

The team faces a familiar quarterback in Sunday’s preseason game:

Relevant to Sunday. https://t.co/cNCBzL39rH — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) August 26, 2022

Some uncredited dude wrote a story for the Associated Press about how well rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is looking in the preseason.

The team continues to have players record awesome feel-good messages. This time it’s from Alex Anzalone: