New England Patriots fans already fed up with Matt Patricia

The Patriots are only three preseason games into the “Matt Patricia as pseudo-offensive coordinator era,” and some fans have already seen enough.

By Jeremy Reisman
NFL: New York Giants at New England Patriots Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots just wrapped up their preseason with a 23-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and all is not well in Boston. After watching last year’s offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels take the head coaching job for the Raiders, the Patriots offense has been floundering all offseason, and all eyes are on McDaniels’ replacement(s): former Lions head coach Matt Patricia and former Giants head coach Joe Judge.

The Patriots never named a true offensive coordinator replacement for McDaniels, but both Patricia (officially offensive line coach/senior football advisor) and Judge (offensive assistant/quarterbacks) have taken on most of his responsibilities, with some reporters in New England speculating that Patricia is the true man behind the offense right now.

It’s only the preseason, but the results have been a disaster thus far. Reports out of camp have been that the Patriots' offense has looked awful, confused, and lost. Here’s a taste from this week’s joint practices with the Raiders:

That has carried over into the preseason, as second-year quarterback Mac Jones has had seven offensive drives over two games, and four of them have been three-and-outs. His stat line is just as bad, completing 13-of-21 passes for just 132 yards (6.3 Y/A), zero touchdowns, one interception, and three sacks. On Friday night, Jones was visibly frustrated after the Patriots’ first-team offense went three-and-out, interception, three-and-out, field goal—against Raiders backups.

While there are plenty of reasons for the Patriots’ struggles—it’s a new offensive system for a young quarterback, the offensive line is not playing well right now (although Patricia is the offensive line coach), they don’t have top-tier talent at skill positions—Patricia is the one catching a lot of ire from Patriots fans right now. Here’s just a sampling from Twitter:

Obviously, it’s only the preseason and this is the time to work out the kinks of any football team. But the Patriots offense is undoubtedly going through it right now, and it seems unlikely to magically fix itself by Week 1... and hopefully not by Week 5.

