The Detroit Lions will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in what will be the final game of the NFL 2022 preseason. The Lions shifted into regular season mode this week, and are treating this game like any they would in the regular season.

“I think it’s a chance for some of the new coaches or new ways we do things,” coach Dan Campbell said on Thursday. “For example, the offense, (offensive coordinator) Ben (Johnson), and then some of the new defensive coaches, and then certainly young (players) who haven’t been through it, you kind of shift from camp mode to in-season. And so, for them what does it look like? For example, the lifting is now—you got to do it before practice or before meetings after practice. And then, just the scouting of the opponent, talking about their personnel, and then the scheme as it relates to who we’re getting ready to play. It’s just more in-depth.”

Along with this shift in modes, the Lions are also planning on playing their starters for the first half of the game, with the only exception being starting quarterback Jared Goff.

“You know, I don’t see Goff playing, and he’s not going to talk me into it,” Campbell said on Monday. “I told him that this morning, so he’ll know my conviction. But I do see the starters playing. They need to be prepared for a half I told them, and I know their (Steelers) guys are playing about a half—I talked to (Steelers’) coach (Mike) Tomlin.”

With the starters in for roughly half the game, that doesn’t leave a lot of time for the reserves fighting for roster spots to make an impact. There are a lot of jobs still on the line heading into this game—an estimated eight to 10 roster battles, per Campbell—so taking note of which players see the field early in the second half will likely be a strong indicator of how the team is leaning.

To help out your viewing experience, we have listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized the injured players with an estimated 50% or less chance to play, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.

Quarterback (3)

Jared Goff (16) — he’s not going to play against the Steelers

against the Steelers Tim Boyle (12)

David Blough (10)

Campbell has twice said that the plan is for Boyle to start this game— which was also confirmed by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson—but it’s unclear if he will get an entire half with the starters or if the team will allocate time for Blough to also get reps with the top unit.

Running back (6)

D’Andre Swift (32) — getting regular veteran rest as part of health management

Jamaal Williams (30) — Co-starter

Craig Reynolds (46)

Jermar Jefferson (28)

Justin Jackson (42)

Godwin Igwebuike (35)

Jason Cabinda (45), FB — moved to reserve/PUP, does not count against roster numbers

Wide receiver (9)

DJ Chark (4)

Josh Reynolds (8)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)

Kalif Raymond (11)

Quintez Cephus (87)

Tom Kennedy (85)

Trinity Benson (17)

Maurice Alexander (15)

Kalil Pimpleton* (83)

Jameson Williams* (9) — Moved to reserve/NFI list, does not count against roster numbers

Tight end (6)

T.J. Hockenson (88) — has gotten a few veteran rest days throughout camp

Brock Wright (89)

Shane Zylstra (84)

James Mitchell* (82)

Devin Funchess (13)

Derrick Deese Jr.* (48)

Expected starting offensive line (13 + 1 injured)

First Team

LT — Taylor Decker (68)

LG — Jonah Jackson (73)

C — Frank Ragnow (77)

RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72)

RT — Penei Sewell (58)

Second Team

LT — Dan Skipper (70)

LG — Logan Stenberg (71)

C — Evan Brown (63)

RG — Tommy Kraemer (78) — missed Thursday, returned to practice on Friday

RT — Matt Nelson (67) — missed Thursday and Friday

Third Team

LT — Kendall Lamm (76)

LG — Darrin Paulo (66)

C — Tommy Kramer (78) — pulling double duty

RG — Kevin Jarvis* (75) — injured at practice last week

RT — Obinna Eze* (65)

Interior defensive line (6 + 1)

DL — Michael Brockers (90)

NT — Alim McNeill (54)

DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91) — injured, not expected to be ready for season opener

NT — Isaiah Buggs (98)

DL — Jashon Cornell (96) — no practice on Friday

DL — Bruce Hector (92)

DL — Demetrius Taylor* (62)

EDGE Rushers (5 + 2)

Big DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)

Rush DE — Charles Harris (53)

SAM — Julian Okwara (99) — Injured, Lions are hopeful he can return for Week 1

Rush DE — Austin Bryant (2)

Big DE — John Cominsky (79)

SAM — James Houston* (59)

Big DE — Eric Banks (94) — Injured during the Colts game, did not practice this week

Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95) — moved to reserve/PUP list

Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93) — moved to reserve/PUP list

Off-the-ball linebacker (7)

Alex Anzalone (34)

Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)

Derrick Barnes (55)

Chris Board (49)

Anthony Pittman (57)

Jarrad Davis (40)

Josh Woods (51)

Cornerback (7 + 1)

Amani Oruwariye (24)

Jeff Okudah (1) or Will Harris (25)

Bobby Price (27)

Mark Gilbert (29)

Saivion Smith (19)

Cedric Boswell* (35) — missed practice on Thursday and Friday

Jerry Jacobs (39) — active/PUP list, does still count against the active roster

Nickelback (3)

AJ Parker (41)

Mike Hughes (23)

Chase Lucas* (36)

Safety (4 + 2)

Tracy Walker (21)

DeShon Elliott (5)

Kerby Joseph* (31)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) — injured, missed practice the past three weeks

JuJu Hughes (33)

C.J. Moore (38) — injured, was in and out of a walking boot this past week

Kicking team (4)

P — Jack Fox (3)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

K — Austin Seibert (19) or Riley Patterson (6)

Kick/Punt returners

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

PR reserve: Maurice Alexander (15), Kalil Pimpleton (83)

Kick return — Godwin Igwebuike (35)

KR reserve — Maurice Alexander (15), Trinity Benson (17), Kalil Pimpleton (83)

Kick coverage specialists

Kickoffs — Austin Seibert (19) or Riley Patterson (6)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Bobby Price (27), Trinity Benson (17), AJ Parker (41), Mike Hughes (23)

Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38), Tracy Walker (21)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: