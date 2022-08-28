The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers close out the entire 2022 preseason with the final game on Sunday afternoon. There are only two remaining preseason games heading into Sunday, and after the Jets and Giants duke it out in the early afternoon, a national audience will be treated to Dan Campbell’s “Hard Knocks” Lions against the post-Ben Roethlisberger era Steelers.

This is a critical preseason game for both teams, so it should come as little surprise that both are planning to play their starters for about the first half of the game. For the Lions, it’s an opportunity for the starters—who have only gotten one drive of preseason football—to finally shake off some rust and build upon an exhibition season that has seen gradual growth. It’s also a huge day for the backup quarterbacks, who have been neck and neck all offseason, and with Jared Goff being a healthy scratch, both Tim Boyle and David Blough will have plenty of opportunities to prove their worth.

For the Steelers, they are still trying to figure out who they will start at quarterback in Week 1: Mitch Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett? In this game, Trubisky will get the start, but Pickett has had a fantastic preseason thus far.

Of course, there are plenty of other key positional battles for both teams that will likely be decided on Sunday, so for those that are invested in the bottom half of the roster, this game will be full of high-intensity drama.

Here’s how to watch:

Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium — Pittsburgh, PA

National TV: CBS

Online streaming: fubo.tv (free 7-day trial)

TV announcers: Greg Gumbel, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Odds: Steelers by 6