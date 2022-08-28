Last week, the Detroit Lions made the decision to place rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams on the reserve/non-football injury (NFI) list, making him ineligible to play or practice for the first four weeks of the regular season.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in the National Championship Game in January. Earlier this week, coach Dan Campbell said that Williams’ rehabilitation is on track, but it’s progressing at a slow and steady pace.

“He is progressing. There’s no setbacks, but we just felt like, particularly being a rookie, he’s got a ways to go,” Campbell said. “And so, the best thing for him and for us is to make that move (to reserve/NFI) and just get him right, make sure that the knee is stable and he’s got strength in that leg. And he can cut, he can decelerate, he can accelerate, he can – everything, before we put him out there and start getting him reps.”

Though that update may seem a little pessimistic, Williams offered a positive sense of progress in a video posted to his Instagram page on Saturday.

In the video, Williams is at the Lions’ training facility starting to both run and cut, showing the ability to accelerate, decelerate and change directions at a moderate pace. Obviously, he’s far from full speed at this point, but the fact that he’s been cleared to run and change directions is a sign he’s getting closer.

Here’s a look at Williams’ progress thus far: