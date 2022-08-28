Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers first half open thread

Last call before the regular season.

On late Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final preseason game of the 2022 NFL schedule. Minus one very notable absence of quarterback Jared Goff (not injury related), the Lions and Steelers are treating this as their dress rehearsal game. Both teams plan to play starters for around an entire half, and both have spent some time gameplanning the other.

While the primary objective, as always, is to stay healthy, Sunday could also provide a nice measuring stick of just how much this team has improved over the offseason. The absence of Goff will certainly put a limit on that, but it will be very interesting to see how the rest of the team holds up against the Steelers.

Additionally, there are plenty of roster spots on the line Sunday night, and with players fighting for jobs, you have to believe the intensity will be high for all four quarters.

