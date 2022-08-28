VIDEO: Watch Aidan Hutchinson notch his first NFL preseason (half) sack

In his preseason debut against the Atlanta Falcons, it didn’t take long for Detroit Lions second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to make a big impact. He got a quarterback hit and a tackle for loss in the first three plays of his preseason career.

On Sunday—Hutchinson’s first action since that preseason opener—it was the same story for Detroit’s defensive end against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Facing the third-and-8, Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky dropped back to pass, but he didn’t much time to find a receiver.

Like they have for much of the preseason, the Lions slid Hutchinson to the defensive tackle position on the obvious passing situation. Alongside John Cominsky, Hutchinson pulled an inside move that had the Steeler right guard desperately grasping the rookie defender, trying to keep him out of the pocket. However, Hutchinson kept his legs moving and pushed the offensive lineman several yards back and into the lap of Trubisky.

Thanks to some solid coverage from the Lions secondary, that was all the time Hutchinson needed to get to Trubisky and notch his first half-sack, sharing the stat with Charles Harris.

