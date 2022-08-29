2022 Detroit Lions roster cuts tracker: Latest news, moves trimming to 53 players

From now until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, NFL general managers will agonize over their roster. With most rosters currently at 80 players, all NFL teams must trim that to 53 by Tuesday’s deadline. Not only are these choices extremely hard to make, but the emotional toll can be devastating for the coaches, administrators and—of course—the players themselves.
For the Detroit Lions, it feels like coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have much tougher decisions ahead of them than in Year 1 of the regime. The Lions are going to have to cut some talented players who will likely find a home elsewhere. Detroit will also likely scour the waiver wire on their own, too, adding a player or two who didn’t spend a second in Lions training camp.
It’s the cruel reality of the NFL, but a necessary step to get us to the regular season.
Last year, the Lions split their cuts between Monday and Tuesday, and there’s no reason to believe they’ll change that this year. So our 2022 roster cuts tracker has been posted bright and early to give you the latest transactions for the Lions while giving you an overview of where the roster currently stands.
Latest cuts:
None yet
Injured list:
Greg Bell, RB — Injured Reserve, not eligible to play in 2022
Jason Cabinda, FB — reserve/PUP
Jameson Williams, WR — reserve/NFI
Romeo Okwara, EDGE — reserve/PUP
Josh Paschal, EDGE — reserve/PUP
Current Lions roster: 80 players
Quarterback (3)
Jared Goff
David Blough
Tim Boyle
Running back (6)
D’Andre Swift
Jamaal Williams
Craig Reynolds
Godwin Igwebuike
Justin Jackson
Jermar Jefferson
Wide receiver (9)
DJ Chark
Josh Reynolds
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kalif Raymond
Quintez Cephus
Tom Kennedy
Trinity Benson
Maurice Alexander
Kalil Pimpleton
Tight end (6)
T.J. Hockenson
Brock Wright
James Mitchell
Shane Zylstra
Devin Funchess
Derek Deese Jr.
Offensive line (14)
Taylor Decker
Jonah Jackson
Frank Ragnow
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Penei Sewell
Matt Nelson
Evan Brown
Tommy Kraemer
Logan Stenberg
Dan Skipper
Obinna Eze
Kevin Jarvis
Darrin Paulo
Kendall Lamm
Interior defensive line (7)
Michael Brockers
Alim McNeill
Levi Onwuzurike
Isaiah Buggs
Demetrius Taylor
Bruce Hector
Jashon Cornell
Edge rusher (7)
Aidan Hutchinson
Charles Harris
Julian Okwara
Austin Bryant
John Cominsky
James Houston
Eric Banks
Linebacker (7)
Alex Anzalone
Derrick Barnes
Malcolm Rodriguez
Chris Board
Anthony Pittman
Josh Woods
Jarrad Davis
Cornerback (11)
Amani Oruwariye
Jeff Okudah
Will Harris
Bobby Price
AJ Parker
Mike Hughes
Chase Lucas
Jerry Jacobs (active/PUP)
Saivion Smith
Cedric Boswell
Mark Gilbert
Safety (6)
Tracy Walker
DeShon Elliott
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Kerby Joseph
JuJu Hughes
C.J. Moore
Specialists (4)
Jack Fox (P)
Scott Daly (LS)
Austin Seibert (K)
Riley Patterson (K)
