2022 Detroit Lions roster cuts tracker: Latest news, moves trimming to 53 players

From now until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, NFL general managers will agonize over their roster. With most rosters currently at 80 players, all NFL teams must trim that to 53 by Tuesday’s deadline. Not only are these choices extremely hard to make, but the emotional toll can be devastating for the coaches, administrators and—of course—the players themselves.

For the Detroit Lions, it feels like coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have much tougher decisions ahead of them than in Year 1 of the regime. The Lions are going to have to cut some talented players who will likely find a home elsewhere. Detroit will also likely scour the waiver wire on their own, too, adding a player or two who didn’t spend a second in Lions training camp.

It’s the cruel reality of the NFL, but a necessary step to get us to the regular season.

Last year, the Lions split their cuts between Monday and Tuesday, and there’s no reason to believe they’ll change that this year. So our 2022 roster cuts tracker has been posted bright and early to give you the latest transactions for the Lions while giving you an overview of where the roster currently stands.

Latest cuts:

None yet

Injured list:

Greg Bell, RB — Injured Reserve, not eligible to play in 2022

Jason Cabinda, FB — reserve/PUP

Jameson Williams, WR — reserve/NFI

Romeo Okwara, EDGE — reserve/PUP

Josh Paschal, EDGE — reserve/PUP

Current Lions roster: 80 players

Quarterback (3)

Jared Goff

David Blough

Tim Boyle

Running back (6)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Craig Reynolds

Godwin Igwebuike

Justin Jackson

Jermar Jefferson

Wide receiver (9)

DJ Chark

Josh Reynolds

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

Tom Kennedy

Trinity Benson

Maurice Alexander

Kalil Pimpleton

Tight end (6)

T.J. Hockenson

Brock Wright

James Mitchell

Shane Zylstra

Devin Funchess

Derek Deese Jr.

Offensive line (14)

Taylor Decker

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Matt Nelson

Evan Brown

Tommy Kraemer

Logan Stenberg

Dan Skipper

Obinna Eze

Kevin Jarvis

Darrin Paulo

Kendall Lamm

Interior defensive line (7)

Michael Brockers

Alim McNeill

Levi Onwuzurike

Isaiah Buggs

Demetrius Taylor

Bruce Hector

Jashon Cornell

Edge rusher (7)

Aidan Hutchinson

Charles Harris

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant

John Cominsky

James Houston

Eric Banks

Linebacker (7)

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Malcolm Rodriguez

Chris Board

Anthony Pittman

Josh Woods

Jarrad Davis

Cornerback (11)

Amani Oruwariye

Jeff Okudah

Will Harris

Bobby Price

AJ Parker

Mike Hughes

Chase Lucas

Jerry Jacobs (active/PUP)

Saivion Smith

Cedric Boswell

Mark Gilbert

Safety (6)

Tracy Walker

DeShon Elliott

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Kerby Joseph

JuJu Hughes

C.J. Moore

Specialists (4)

Jack Fox (P)

Scott Daly (LS)

Austin Seibert (K)

Riley Patterson (K)