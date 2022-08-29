The hardest roster cuts facing the Detroit Lions

That does it. The NFL preseason is over. Did it feel long to you? It felt long to me; or maybe that was just the agonizing grind of the final game between the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Shorter now, they say, three is less than four, hogwash it all.

Nevertheless, the Lions now have until Tuesday evening to make the cuts down to 53 men on the roster, from 80. It’s the most brutal, savage point of the year, and while you may call it part of the game, I fail to recognize that any other job where a sudden 33.7 percent reduction in the workforce would be met with anything less than sheer terror.

On this edition of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re talking about the toughest choices the Lions have to make. We know they’ve been carrying a lot of linemen and wide receivers, but we might not have gotten all the clarity we needed to see where those cuts will come. Will injuries on defense open the door for more opportunities, or will there be someone on the outside who might be missed from this roster?

We also can’t ignore it; we do talk about the QB2 situation. It’s all the buzz, and while it’s probable that some fans will dismiss the talk of Tim Boyle vs. David Blough as irrelevant hogwash, it’s certainly taken attention as other fans line up their own trade proposals to find a new solution for the season.

All this, plus breaking down what we saw from preseason game 3, awaits in this episode. Thank you for your continued support of PODcast!

