The Detroit Lions have reportedly begun their first wave of roster cuts.

According to a report from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Lions are releasing tight end Devin Funchess. Additionally, PFN365’s Aaron Wilson is reporting, that the Lions have waived undrafted rookie wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton.

These are the first two reported roster moves the Lions have made in an attempt to reduce the roster from 80 to 53 players by Tuesday, August 30 at 4 p.m. ET.

Funchess, a Detroit native, was a superstar at the University of Michigan but has struggled to gain any stability in the NFL. Drafted to the NFL as a wide receiver, the Lions converted Funchess to tight end, a position he shinned at early in his career in Ann Arbor, and hoped he could provide them with a matchup option at the position.

Unfortunately, injuries plagued his time in Detroit, suffering three in the past four weeks, and he never found his spot on the roster. Injuries have been an issue for Funchess over the last three seasons, and while the talent is there, he will need to show he can stay healthy in order to find a stable role in the NFL.

Pimpleton, a Muskegon native, played his college football at Central Michigan and is an electric slot receiver and punt returner. Pimpleton is a lot of fun to watch play, but he is not polished enough for the NFL at this time, and a year (or two) on the practice squad could do wonders for his career.

While these reports have not been confirmed by the Lions, if accurate, this would reduce their roster numbers to 78.