NFL Networks Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Detroit Lions are waiving wide receiver—and preseason hero—Tom Kennedy.

Kennedy has been with the Lions for the previous three seasons and took several steps forward in development in year four, but his lack of special teams contributions is the likely catalyst in him being released this offseason.

When Quintez Cephus was injured in training camp, Kennedy was elevated to the second team and shifted between the slot and on the outside. He showed immediate progress and when preseason Game 1 arrived and he notched a 104-yard receiving game, it created a swelling of support. After scoring two touchdowns in Game 2, many—including us at POD—projected he had a shot at making the roster. But a disappointing Game 3, combined with minimal improvement on special teams simply wasn’t enough.

Kennedy is a logical player for the Lions’ practice squad, as he is experienced enough that if the Lions need to elevate a receiver for a given week, he is would give them a reliable option.

So far, reports have suggested the team will be releasing Devin Funchess and waiving rookie Kalil Pimpleton, as well as releasing Jarrad Davis and Kendall Lamm. Kennedy would be the fifth player reported on Monday, bringing the Lions' roster count down to 75 players.

You can follow along with all the Lions' moves during the cutdown process with Pride of Detroit’s cut tracker, which is constantly updated with every reported roster move.