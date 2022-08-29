According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions are waiving backup quarterback Tim Boyle.

Boyle entered the final preseason neck-and-neck with David Blough to win the backup job behind starting quarterback Jared Goff. The Lions opted to give Boyle the first opportunity to impress in the finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but even with the first-team offense around him, Boyle could not move the offense efficiently all night. He would finish the day just 5-of-15 for 64 yards, four pass batted down, and a bad interception.

It’s unclear if this means Blough has won the backup job behind Goff. Blough, too, struggled against the Steelers, but he did lead a late touchdown drive that included a couple of savvy fourth-down conversions.

On Monday, coach Dan Campbell was asked if the Lions would consider adding an outside quarterback from waivers or another team, but he was non-committal.

“I think the best way to answer it is whoever is out there, you have to know it’s a clear upgrade from what’s already in this building—would be the best way to say it,” Campbell said. “Because if it’s not, then why would you do it?”

At this point, we’ll have to wait and see whether Blough sticks on the 53-man roster or if Detroit will be looking to replace him, too. Either way, with Boyle’s waiving, the Lions could very well be in the market for—at the very least—a new practice squad quarterback.

