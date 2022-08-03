Detroit Lions training camp Day 7 live updates, news

The Detroit Lions are back at it for their third of six straight days of practice. The team opened with pads on Monday and we’ve seen two very physical practices thus far. That isn’t by accident, Coach Dan Campbell emphasized the importance of being physical and getting ready for live tackling well before the season comes.

“You want to see these guys use their fundamentals, and we want to see the guys that are willing to finish through on their blocks,” Campbell said on Monday. “Shedding the blocks on defense, striking, violent – all those things, just the physical nature. Man, it’s a great chance to get our linebackers playing downhill and seeing how they play the run, the run-action, things of that nature. It’s just stuff that can’t be duplicated until you get in pads, so it’s just good to finally be in it.”

But after a few bumps and bruises through two days of practice, you have to wonder if the Lions are going to scale things back on Wednesday. They still have three more practices after Wednesday—including a scrimmage on Saturday—before their next day off.

Hopefully we’ll get some updates on the statuses of Quintez Cephus, Levi Onwuzurike and any other lingering injuries.

You can get the latest news and updates from Allen Park by following on this page as the Twitter list of Lions beat writers will live update as the news comes in. Of course, we’ll also have news and observations coming to the site later in the day.