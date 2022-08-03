Lions optimistic on WR Quintez Cephus’ injury: ‘I think he’ll be okay’

On Wednesday, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell was optimistic about the status of wide receiver Quintez Cephus, who suffered a lower-body injury during Tuesday’s training camp practice.

“I think he’ll be okay,” Campbell said. “It was much more optimistic once we got him in, got an image. Looks like he’ll be down for—we feel like—a short period of time. But I think he’s going to be okay.”

During a one-on-one drill, Cephus collided with cornerback Jeff Okudah as both players went to the ground. Cephus stayed on the field for several minutes before being helped to the locker room with the help of two trainers, putting very little weight on his lower body.

Campbell clarified that Cephus’ injury was not a knee injury.

It’s obviously great news for Cephus, who is in the midst of a camp battle for one of the Lions’ depth receiver roles behind starters DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

To help out with receiver depth the Lions announced on Wednesday that they’ve signed free agent Maurice Alexander, who had a productive year in the USFL for the Philadelphia Stars.

Campbell also provided brief updates on defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike and tight end T.J. Hockenson, both of whom missed Tuesday’s practice after suffering injuries. Campbell said they were just being smart with both players and indicated that neither injury should be considered serious.

“They both got banged up a little bit the previous day, so we were trying to be smart with both of those guys just to see how they’d recover,” Campbell said.

The Lions are scaling back Wednesday’s practice after two physical days of padded work.