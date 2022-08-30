Notes: Several notable ex-Detroit Lions among Monday’s roster cuts

Several former Detroit Lions have made the unfortunate list of players cut from their respective teams during this brutal time of year.

Teams are tasked with whittling down their squads to 53 men by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Players giving it their absolute all on the field are gone the next day. Jason Cabinda, who was placed on Detroit’s reserve/physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury, got real about it on Twitter.

“These the worst couple of days in the NFL,” Cabinda wrote. “...the anxiety, being let go or seeing other hardworking guys that you’ve been grinding with all year be let go guys you’ve gotten close with leave and not seeing them again… tough prayers up to everybody goin thru any of these emotions.”

Cuts were announced in a fury Monday and even more are to come throughout Tuesday ahead of the deadline. Unfortunately, several of those somber reports included former Lions. Here are a few examples:

Former Lion captain, starting linebacker, and Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Devon Kennard, was released by the Arizona Cardinals.

Cold world see what God has in store for me next! https://t.co/myOPVpzdtz — DK (@DevonKennard) August 29, 2022

Sam Martin, the Lions punter for seven seasons, refused to take a pay cut and was released by the Denver Broncos.

Sad for Sam, but can’t say I’m hugely surprised. Martin is still a stellar punter, but the Broncos have a rising star in Corliss Waitman who comes with a much cheaper price tag. With Russ in Denver it’s win-now and every dollar matters. https://t.co/BlBB65eXCM — Hamza Baccouche (@HamzaPOD) August 29, 2022

Ex Lions punter/kicker Ryan Santoso was cut by the New York Giants. He attended Lions training camp in both 2018 and 2019, but did not initially make the team either time. However, he did start against Pittsburgh last season in Week 10, but missed quite a few attempts and was cut the following week.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Speaking of former Lions, Nate Burleson chose the Lions as the team that will enjoy the biggest turnaround in 2022.

Dan Campbell notes the sudden passing of Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins. He was 47 years old.

Our hearts go out to the @MiamiDolphins organization following the passing of longtime executive Jason Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/rSBgFipSur — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 29, 2022

More than 50 ESPN experts submitted their rankings to compile this ultimate list of 100 players who will perform the best in 2022. The Lions are one of five teams without anybody on it.

A familiar face — though probably a little bit tanner — will become the face of Little Caesars. Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford was announced as the pizza chain’s new spokesman.

Little Caesars is now the official pizza sponsor of the @NFL! Give us your best Pizza!Pizza! pic.twitter.com/cbmtl27eu4 — Little Caesars Pizza (@littlecaesars) August 29, 2022

DJ Chark with a photo dump before the regular season begins.