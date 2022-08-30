2022 Detroit Lions establish initial 53-man roster

The 2022 Detroit Lions 53-man roster is set... for now. The Lions have made the necessary cuts to get down to the deadline by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

On Monday, Lions coach Dan Campbell mentioned how this year’s cutdown was going to be much harder than it was in Year 1 of the rebuild.

“It’s a lot more difficult than even last year,” Campbell said. “It was tough last year, but this year it—because we are so much farther along. And it’s a credit to (general manager) Brad (Holmes), because our talent level is better, and the competition is better, and I’ll just say it again, the better the competition, the better the players rise to that occasion.”

Campbell also lived up to his word when he said that the team would be forced to cut players who were significant—and effective—contributors last year. Anthony Pittman, AJ Parker and C.J. Moore were all among 2021 players who didn’t make it to the initial 53-man roster.

“That’s a sign of progress, too,” Campbell said.

As always, this list should only be considered the initial 53-man roster, as most teams tinker with this lineup in the next 24-48 hours as they scour the waiver wire and make injury adjustments.

Without further ado, here is the Lions’ 2022 initial 53-man roster:

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff

David Blough

Running back (4)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Craig Reynolds

Jermar Jefferson

Wide receiver (5)

DJ Chark

Josh Reynolds

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

Tight end (4)

T.J. Hockenson

Brock Wright

James Mitchell

Shane Zylstra

Offensive line (9)

Taylor Decker

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Matt Nelson

Evan Brown

Tommy Kraemer

Logan Stenberg

Interior defensive line (5)

Michael Brockers

Alim McNeill

Levi Onwuzurike

Isaiah Buggs

Demetrius Taylor

Edge rusher (5)

Aidan Hutchinson

Charles Harris

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant

John Cominsky

Linebacker (5)

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Malcolm Rodriguez

Chris Board

Josh Woods

Cornerback (6)

Amani Oruwariye

Jeff Okudah

Will Harris

Bobby Price

Mike Hughes

Chase Lucas

Safety (5)

Tracy Walker

DeShon Elliott

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Kerby Joseph

JuJu Hughes

Specialists (3)

Jack Fox (P)

Scott Daly (LS)

Austin Seibert (K)