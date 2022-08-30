2022 Detroit Lions establish initial 53-man roster

The 2022 Detroit Lions 53-man roster is set... for now. The Lions have made the necessary cuts to get down to the deadline by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.
On Monday, Lions coach Dan Campbell mentioned how this year’s cutdown was going to be much harder than it was in Year 1 of the rebuild.
“It’s a lot more difficult than even last year,” Campbell said. “It was tough last year, but this year it—because we are so much farther along. And it’s a credit to (general manager) Brad (Holmes), because our talent level is better, and the competition is better, and I’ll just say it again, the better the competition, the better the players rise to that occasion.”
Campbell also lived up to his word when he said that the team would be forced to cut players who were significant—and effective—contributors last year. Anthony Pittman, AJ Parker and C.J. Moore were all among 2021 players who didn’t make it to the initial 53-man roster.
“That’s a sign of progress, too,” Campbell said.
As always, this list should only be considered the initial 53-man roster, as most teams tinker with this lineup in the next 24-48 hours as they scour the waiver wire and make injury adjustments.
Without further ado, here is the Lions’ 2022 initial 53-man roster:
Quarterback (2)
Jared Goff
David Blough
Running back (4)
D’Andre Swift
Jamaal Williams
Craig Reynolds
Jermar Jefferson
Wide receiver (5)
DJ Chark
Josh Reynolds
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kalif Raymond
Quintez Cephus
Tight end (4)
T.J. Hockenson
Brock Wright
James Mitchell
Shane Zylstra
Offensive line (9)
Taylor Decker
Jonah Jackson
Frank Ragnow
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Penei Sewell
Matt Nelson
Evan Brown
Tommy Kraemer
Logan Stenberg
Interior defensive line (5)
Michael Brockers
Alim McNeill
Levi Onwuzurike
Isaiah Buggs
Demetrius Taylor
Edge rusher (5)
Aidan Hutchinson
Charles Harris
Julian Okwara
Austin Bryant
John Cominsky
Linebacker (5)
Alex Anzalone
Derrick Barnes
Malcolm Rodriguez
Chris Board
Josh Woods
Cornerback (6)
Amani Oruwariye
Jeff Okudah
Will Harris
Bobby Price
Mike Hughes
Chase Lucas
Safety (5)
Tracy Walker
DeShon Elliott
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Kerby Joseph
JuJu Hughes
Specialists (3)
Jack Fox (P)
Scott Daly (LS)
Austin Seibert (K)
