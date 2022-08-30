Report: Detroit Lions waiving DT Bruce Hector

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett, the Detroit Lions are waiving defensive tackle Bruce Hector.

Last year, Hector missed the Lions’ final roster, but he spent the majority of the season on the team’s practice squad. He got the call-up to the active roster for three game appearances toward the end of last year. In those games, he tallied five total tackles.

This preseason, Hector produced six tackles and a quarterback hit in three games, but he failed to climb up the depth chart after a couple of new additions this year. Isaiah Buggs played well at nose tackle, while undrafted rookie Demetrius Taylor had a very strong training camp. Additionally, former Lions seventh-round pick Jashon Cornell made some progress this offseason, even if he cooled down toward the end of camp.

That said, Detroit’s defensive tackle depth remains undecided. Michael Brockers and Alim McNeill are the only two locks, while 2021 second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve after the initial roster cutdowns. Buggs, Taylor, and Cornell remain on the roster bubble, especially if Detroit decides to sign Malcolm Brown, who visited Allen Park last week.

UPDATE: Taylor has made the Lions’ 53-man roster, per Birkett.

Hector only has three accrued seasons, meaning he will hit waivers. If he goes unclaimed the Lions could always bring him back on the practice squad.

The Lions roster is now down to 66 players. Follow all of the team’s roster cuts with our tracker right here.