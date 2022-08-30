Detroit Lions ‘Hard Knocks’ episode 4 live discussion, open thread

There are only two episodes left of “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions,” and on Tuesday night, we put one of them in the bag.

When we last left our Detroit Lions, they had just barely held on against the Indianapolis Colts following a spirited week of joint practices. Coach Dan Campbell was feeling pretty darn good about the direction of the team.

Additionally, we got to meet some of the roster bubble players we’ll likely continue to follow until cuts happen: offensive tackle Obinna Eze, wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton, running back Craig Reynolds and quarterback David Blough. Of course, we’re all going to be watching this week’s episode having known the fates of these players, but it will still be interesting to watch it all unfold.

Of course, with one more episode left—and most of the cuts happening late on Tuesday—tonight’s show isn’t expected to cover any of those roster moves. Instead, we’ll see how players and coaches reacted to Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. And it looks like we’ll get a peek behind Detroit’s coachless practice last week.

Feel free to chat in the comment section below during the episode—which airs and hits HBO Max at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday night. Also, stick around after the show for “Talking Knocks” our live recap podcast on Twitch.

Date: August 30, 2022

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: HBO

Online streaming: HBO Max — should be posted around 10 p.m. ET

Aftershow: twitch.tv/prideofdetroit

Aftershow stream here (starts at 11 p.m. ET):