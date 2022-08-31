The Detroit Lions may have constructed their initial 53-man roster, but general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell are far from done with their player maneuvering this week.

The Lions currently hold the second priority on the waiver wire, and Campbell indicated earlier this week that they do not plan to waste that opportunity.

“We’re looking,” Campbell said on Monday. “Anywhere we feel like we can upgrade since we’re two on the claim list, we’re looking. Brad, we were just discussing it up there, we’re looking anywhere.”

By Noon ET on Wednesday, the Lions—along with every other NFL team—must put in a claim for any of the players waived over the past few days. Once that deadline passes, teams will be notified if they were awarded any of those players and will have a few hours to make a corresponding move.

At that exact same deadline, teams will then be eligible to fill out their 16-player practice squad with any of the players who were not claimed or are otherwise free agents.

In other words, right around Noon ET, we can expect to start hearing about Lions waiver claims, the status of players the Lions waived, and signings to Detroit’s practice squad.

We’ll be following it all right here on this updating post.

New Lions additions

Waiver wire claims

Free agent signings

QB Nate Sudfeld (official) — Story

Corresponding move: Lions waive QB David Blough

Former Lions heading elsewhere

Waived players claimed by another team

Lions released players signed by another team

Lions players who cleared waivers (now a free agent)

Practice Squad news

Detroit Lions 2022 practice squad members

Updated 53-man roster

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff

Nate Sudfeld

Running back (4)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Craig Reynolds

Jermar Jefferson

Wide receiver (5)

DJ Chark

Josh Reynolds

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

Tight end (4)

T.J. Hockenson

Brock Wright

James Mitchell

Shane Zylstra

Offensive line (9)

Taylor Decker

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Matt Nelson

Evan Brown

Tommy Kraemer

Logan Stenberg

Interior defensive line (5)

Michael Brockers

Alim McNeill

Levi Onwuzurike

Isaiah Buggs

Demetrius Taylor

Edge rusher (5)

Aidan Hutchinson

Charles Harris

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant

John Cominsky

Linebacker (5)

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Malcolm Rodriguez

Chris Board

Josh Woods

Cornerback (6)

Amani Oruwariye

Jeff Okudah

Will Harris

Bobby Price

Mike Hughes

Chase Lucas

Safety (5)

Tracy Walker

DeShon Elliott

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Kerby Joseph

JuJu Hughes

Specialists (3)

Jack Fox (P)

Scott Daly (LS)

Austin Seibert (K)