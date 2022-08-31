The Detroit Lions may have constructed their initial 53-man roster, but general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell are far from done with their player maneuvering this week.
The Lions currently hold the second priority on the waiver wire, and Campbell indicated earlier this week that they do not plan to waste that opportunity.
“We’re looking,” Campbell said on Monday. “Anywhere we feel like we can upgrade since we’re two on the claim list, we’re looking. Brad, we were just discussing it up there, we’re looking anywhere.”
By Noon ET on Wednesday, the Lions—along with every other NFL team—must put in a claim for any of the players waived over the past few days. Once that deadline passes, teams will be notified if they were awarded any of those players and will have a few hours to make a corresponding move.
At that exact same deadline, teams will then be eligible to fill out their 16-player practice squad with any of the players who were not claimed or are otherwise free agents.
In other words, right around Noon ET, we can expect to start hearing about Lions waiver claims, the status of players the Lions waived, and signings to Detroit’s practice squad.
We’ll be following it all right here on this updating post.
While we wait for news to kick in, catch up on all the waiver wire and practice squad rules you need to know.
New Lions additions
Waiver wire claims
None yet
Free agent signings
- QB Nate Sudfeld (official) — Story
Corresponding move: Lions waive QB David Blough
Former Lions heading elsewhere
Waived players claimed by another team
None yet
Lions released players signed by another team
None yet
Lions players who cleared waivers (now a free agent)
None yet
Practice Squad news
Detroit Lions 2022 practice squad members
None yet
Updated 53-man roster
Quarterback (2)
Jared Goff
Nate Sudfeld
Running back (4)
D’Andre Swift
Jamaal Williams
Craig Reynolds
Jermar Jefferson
Wide receiver (5)
DJ Chark
Josh Reynolds
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kalif Raymond
Quintez Cephus
Tight end (4)
T.J. Hockenson
Brock Wright
James Mitchell
Shane Zylstra
Offensive line (9)
Taylor Decker
Jonah Jackson
Frank Ragnow
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Penei Sewell
Matt Nelson
Evan Brown
Tommy Kraemer
Logan Stenberg
Interior defensive line (5)
Michael Brockers
Alim McNeill
Levi Onwuzurike
Isaiah Buggs
Demetrius Taylor
Edge rusher (5)
Aidan Hutchinson
Charles Harris
Julian Okwara
Austin Bryant
John Cominsky
Linebacker (5)
Alex Anzalone
Derrick Barnes
Malcolm Rodriguez
Chris Board
Josh Woods
Cornerback (6)
Amani Oruwariye
Jeff Okudah
Will Harris
Bobby Price
Mike Hughes
Chase Lucas
Safety (5)
Tracy Walker
DeShon Elliott
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Kerby Joseph
JuJu Hughes
Specialists (3)
Jack Fox (P)
Scott Daly (LS)
Austin Seibert (K)
Loading comments...