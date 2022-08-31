Tuesday’s episode of “Hard Knocks” toyed with emotions, showing a lot of personality from several guys on the roster bubble. David Blough, Chase Lucas, Craig Reynolds, and Kalil Pimpleton all starred this week, but unfortunately not all will be on the 53-man roster for next week’s episode. In the meantime, let’s focus on the positives.

My answer: Without a doubt, the love for Craig Reynolds. Particularly when Dan Campbell is discussing with other coaches how the team simply can’t cut Reynolds, because he stands for everything they want the team to represent and they’ll regret it if another team grabs Reynolds. Best of all was running backs coach Duce Staley telling Campbell, “If you cut Craig, you might have some linemen come knocking on your door who just wanna talk.”

“If you cut Craig you might have some linemen come knocking on your door who just wanna talk” — Hamza Baccouche (@HamzaPOD) August 31, 2022

We love a good underdog story in Detroit, but Reynolds has quickly gone from underdog to straight dog. He’s endeared himself to not just Detroit, but the staff, the quarterbacks, the linemen, and the NFL Films crew. The trust between teammates is very telling in what the team thinks of Reynolds beyond just running the ball, when it’s time to block for others.

Honorable mention this week goes to another Craig Reynolds moment, when he got Icy Hot on his nether regions. For that, we crown him by a new nickname.

forget Hulu, his new nickname is icy hot — Hamza Baccouche (@HamzaPOD) August 31, 2022

