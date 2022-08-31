Everything we learned from ‘Hard Knocks’ episode 4

“Hard Knocks” for the Detroit Lions started on an energetic note, full of fury and vigor and positivity, as befitting Lions head coach Dan Campbell. From the cold open of a hellfire speech, the attitude was one running through a brick wall.

Now, in episode four, the series is quick to remind us this is indeed “Hard Knocks,” and gut-wrenching cuts and hard goodbyes are just on the horizon. Of course, we already know what they are, as NFL rosters have already made the cuts down to 53 men. I suppose that makes some of the stories harder, or provides some solace, knowing that reality has let you read ahead in the story.

On the latest Pride of Detroit PODcast Special: Talking Knocks, Jeremy Reisman and I break down everything we learned from the latest episode, including the surprising twist from the preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the secrets behind the players-only practices. We don’t have many more of these left, and we want to thank you for letting us be your aftershow companion for what has been an excellent run of “Hard Knocks.” We’ll finish strong next week, so be sure to be subscribed to our podcast feed.

