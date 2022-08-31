While David Blough made the Detroit Lions’ initial 53-man roster, the Detroit Lions have decided to waive the team’s backup quarterback, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This comes just a day after cutting Tim Boyle, the other backup quarterback for the team. That leaves Detroit with only one quarterback on the roster, starter Jared Goff.

Blough was initially brought to Detroit after the team traded for him in 2019. Since then, he’s served as mostly the No. 3 quarterback on the roster. In his rookie season, he ended up having to start five games for an injured Matthew Stafford, going 0-5 in the process.

It appeared that Blough may have won the backup job this year over Boyle after he led the Lions on a late touchdown drive in the preseason finale, which included some gutsy play on an injured knee and a couple of savvy passes. However, the Lions clearly plan on bringing in some outside help for the backup job.

UPDATE: The Lions are reportedly signing former 49ers quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

On Monday, coach Dan Campbell said this was a possibility, should the Lions find a clear upgrade.

“I think the best way to answer is whoever is out there, you’ve got to know it’s a clear upgrade from what’s already in this building would be the best way to say it,” Campbell said. “Because if it’s not then why would you do it?”

That said, according to Adam Schefter, the Lions would like to bring Blough back on their practice squad.