2022 Detroit Lions announce 13 practice squad signings

On Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Lions established their initial 2022 practice squad by signing 13 players. Their practice squad can be up to 16 players, but for now, it consists of 13 players who spent their time in Lions training camp over the past months.

Running back Justin Jackson—who shined in the final two preseason games—is back as a reserve running back. So is last year’s starting nickelback AJ Parker, who cleared through waivers unclaimed, and wide receiver Tom Kennedy, who shined for another preseason.

Obviously, this list will be changing throughout the entire season. It may change before the week is over. But these players could also play a significant role for the Lions this season. New practice squad rules this year allow these players to be game-day elevations three times per year, instead of just twice last year.

Without further ado, here’s a look at the initial Lions 2022 practice squad:

RB Justin Jackson

WR Tom Kennedy

WR Maurice Alexander

TE Derrick Deese

TE Garrett Griffin

OT Dan Skipper

OT Obinna Eze

EDGE James Houston

DT Bruce Hector

LB Jarrad Davis

LB Anthony Pittman

CB Saivion Smith

NB AJ Parker