There are individuals out there that enjoy being recognized for everything that they do. Some find satisfaction in being praised, while others simply are happy when their hard work is noticed or recognized. And to be clear, there isn’t anything wrong with that.

However, if you’re Detroit Lions’ assistant general manager Ray Agnew, you can do without any of the extra stuff. In fact, Agnew is happy to avoid it. Justin Rogers of the Detroit News details the road Agnew took to get where he currently is, why he is ok with being out of the limelight (for now), and why he fits in perfectly with the culture the Lions are building.

Assistant general managers aren’t exactly at the forefront of people’s minds when they think about a team’s front office. But then again, most assistant general managers aren’t as popular as Ray Agnew.

“If you voted in the locker room most well-liked individual, most respected, it would have been Ray Agnew,” former St. Louis Rams coach Mike Martz told the Detroit News. “Everyone loved the guy.”

Prior to being drafted tenth overall in the 1990 NFL draft, Agnew played his college ball at North Carolina State University. After a succesful 11-year playing career, he immediately transitioned to the personnel side of the game, where he has a keen ability to see things in players that aren’t visible to the untrained eye.

“It gives him a leg up on all the other personnel people,” said Martz of Agnew’s abilities. ”Just being in the competitive part of it, watching guys how they played the game.”

This one is well worth the read as Justin gets into Agnew’s impressive playing days, why his words hold so much weight, his eventual goal of becoming a general manager himself, and so much more.

It’ll be good to get to know him a little more, because—as Rogers points out—Agnew will step in front of the podium with Lions GM Brad Holmes on Thursday to discuss the roster cutdowns.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Brooke Cersosimo of nfl.com profiles Gina Newell, Senior Director of Football Operations for the Lions, in her next iteration of the “Next Woman Up” series.

Next Woman Up: Detroit director of football operations Gina Newell discusses how the industry has changed for women since she joined the Lions in 2004, the "Hard Knocks" experience and much more (via @BCersosimo)https://t.co/F3hU0MjdQ6 pic.twitter.com/pS4QCqf3WU — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 31, 2022

North Carolina A&T, the alma mater of Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes, will be performing at halftime of the home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 11.

The NC A&T Marching Band will perform at halftime of the #Lions home opener against the Eagles. Watch as GM and former Aggie Brad Holmes shares the news with the Blue and Gold Marching Machine!@ncatsuaggies@B_GMM pic.twitter.com/LvJSpmhodt — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 30, 2022

Kory Woods of mlive.com offers insight on Holmes’ pride as the Lions’ GM and as a graduate of an HBCU.

Brad Holmes is proud to be the general manager of the Detroit Lions. It’s visible when he discusses his vision for the franchise. Holmes carries that same type of pride when discussing HBCUs.



Both will be on display during halftime of the season opener.https://t.co/jQyxWSK9Lm — Kory Woods (@KoryEWoods) August 30, 2022

Here is an excellent film thread from Brett Whitefield on newest defensive tackle Benito Jones.

Lions fans, I’m the nerd who just watched all of Benito Jones’ last two preseasons worth of reps.



Jones is not a player without blemish (hence his availability) but he does some things well and solidifies the backup NT spot nicely, giving the Lions some much needed girth.



— Brett Whitefield (@BGWhitefield) August 31, 2022