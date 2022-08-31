The Detroit Lions made their waiver wire claim of defensive tackle Benito Jones official on Wednesday afternoon. In order to make room for Jones, the Lions waived running back Jermar Jefferson.

Jefferson was the Lions’ most surprising player to make the initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, beating out both Godwin Igwebuike and Justin Jackson. However, Jackson, a veteran who did not have clear waivers, re-signed to the team’s practice squad on Wednesday; Igwebuike did not.

Because Jefferson only has one accrued season, he must pass through waivers on Thursday. One would presume that the Lions have interest in bringing him back to the practice squad, at the very least.

Another potential outcome is that the Lions place one of their currently injured players—like Levi Onwuzurike or Ifeatu Melifonwu—on Injured Reserve, opening up a roster spot to bring Jefferson back in (should he clear waivers). The Lions couldn’t put those players on IR to make room for Jones, because if they had been placed on IR earlier, they would have been ruled out for the entire season. Because the Lions are waiting until after today’s roster moves are processed (by 4 p.m. ET), if they choose to put either player on IR now, those players are eligible to return after a minimum of four games.

Of course, this is all a minor risk for the Lions. Jefferson could get claimed by another team via waivers, but by bringing back Jackson on the practice squad, they have a potential replacement.

In other news, the Lions released Trinity Benson with an injury settlement. The other four players who were waived/injured—Eric Banks, Jashon Cornell, Kevin Jarvis, C.J. Moore—have reverted back to the Lions’ injured reserve list and their seasons are done.

To see the Lions’ current 53-man roster and practice squad signings, check out our tracker here.