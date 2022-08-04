Per the NFL transaction wire, Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell has passed through waivers unclaimed after the Lions cut him earlier this week with an injury designation. By rule, Bell has now reverted back to the Lions’ injured reserve list.

Bell, an undrafted rookie out of San Diego State, suffered an injury on the second day of training camp during a seven-on-seven drill. He was in a lot of pain—to a point where he could not sit down when the Lions brought the cart out. Coach Dan Campbell called it an injury to Bell’s back and hip.

If the Lions choose to keep Bell—they could also release him with an injury settlement—then his rookie season is over. Players placed on injured reserve before the 53-man cutdown deadline are not eligible to return from IR.

In response to the injury, the Lions signed former Chargers running back Justin Jackson on Monday.

The transaction wire also revealed that Lions safety C.J. Moore passed his physical, suggesting he is ready to come off the Non-Football Injury. Moore has missed all of training camp, but for the past handful of practices he’s been moving at near full-speed on the sidelines.

If activated, he’ll enter a crowded safety competition that includes Ifeatu Melifonwu, Kerby Joseph, JuJu Hughes and Brady Breeze behind assumed starters Tracy Walker and DeShon Elliott. Moore may have a leg up on his competition due to his special teams contributions. Only one Lions player (Anthony Pittman) had more special teams snaps than Moore last year.