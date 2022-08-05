With Week 2 of training camp nearing an end, the Detroit Lions are still waiting to see what second-round pick Josh Paschal will bring to the table. In the spring, Paschal, a defensive lineman out of Kentucky, aggravated a college injury, requiring him to get sports hernia surgery shortly after Organized Team Activities.

On Friday, coach Dan Campbell provided an optimistic update on Paschal’s progress.

“Where we thought he would be at this point, he’s ahead of schedule,” Campbell said. “He’s doing well, he’s a grinder man, like we’re having to pull him back.”

The Lions have not provided a timeline on when Paschal may return to the lineup, but he is just one of a few members of the Lions' defensive front currently dealing with injuries. Romeo Okwara is still recovering from a torn Achilles suffered last year, though he’s optimistic he’ll play in 2022. Additionally, last year’s second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike remains sidelined at training camp with an unspecified injury, although Campbell seemed optimistic about that issue. Julian Okwara was also missing from Friday’s practice, but there has been no word on his condition.

Elsewhere, wide receiver Quintez Cephus continues to sit out practice after suffering a lower-body injury earlier this week, but the injury is not expected to be serious. Running back D’Andre Swift and offensive tackle Taylor Decker were also sidelined on Friday. Both have been regularly getting maintenance days this training camp as part of a routine.