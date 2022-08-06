The Detroit Lions have nine training camp days in the books, and per usual, they have big plans for their tenth practice: a scrimmage at Ford Field for the organization's Family Fest.

So far through the first days of camp, things have played out close to what’s been expected, but there have been a few surprises where players have stepped up, and in our opinion, climbed up the depth chart.

If you’ve followed our weekly comprehensive depth charts throughout the season, you’ll notice a familiar pattern in this piece. Below, we have organized the roster by position, ranked the players (with numbers for easy tracking during the scrimmage), and provided an at-a-glance overview of the base formations at the end.

So, If you’re headed to Family Fest on Saturday and want something to help you quickly identify players or you are just curious where the roster sits after training camp practices, we’ve got you covered.

Note: projected starters will be bolded, injured players italicized, and rookies will have an * after their name.

Quarterback (3)

Jared Goff (16)

Tim Boyle (12)

David Blough (10)

The Lions have been rotating backups throughout camp, and it is technically Blough’s turn in the rotation, so he may actually open the scrimmage with the second team but for rankings purposes, I still believe Boyle is slightly ahead based on training camp performances.

Running back (6 + 1 injured)

D’Andre Swift (32)

Jamaal Williams (30)

Craig Reynolds (46)

Godwin Igwebuike (35)

Jermar Jefferson (28)

Justin Jackson (42) — signed this week

Jason Cabinda (45), FB — PUP list

Wide receiver (9 + 2)

DJ Chark (4)

Josh Reynolds (8)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)

Kalif Raymond (11)

Trinity Benson (17)

Tom Kennedy (85)

Kalil Pimpleton* (83)

Josh Johnson* (80)

Maurice Alexander (15) — signed this week

Jameson Williams* (18) — NFI list

Quintez Cephus (87) — injured, optimistic he won’t miss much time

With Cephus injured, the Lions have shifted Kennedy to the second team “X” and kept Raymond in the slot.

Tight end (8)

T.J. Hockenson (88)

Brock Wright (89)

Garrett Griffin (86)

Shane Zylstra (84)

James Mitchell* (82)

Devin Funchess (13)

Derrick Deese Jr.* (48)

Nolan Givan* (43)

Expected starting offensive line (14 + 1)

First Team

LT — Taylor Decker (68)

LG — Jonah Jackson (73)

C — Frank Ragnow (77)

RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72)

RT — Penei Sewell (58)

Second Team

LT — Obinna Eze* (65) — has seen time at both tackle spots

LG — Tommy Kraemer (78) — has taken snaps at all three interior spots

C — Evan Brown (63)

RG — Logan Stenberg (71) — switched from left to right this offseason

RT — Matt Nelson (67)

Third Team

LT — Dan Skipper (70) — reacclimating from illness

LG — Zein Obeid* (76)

C — Ryan McCollum (74) — injured

RG — Kevin Jarvis* (75) — has taken reps at both guard spots and right tackle

RT — Darrin Paulo (66) — has played both tackle spots on both second and third team

The second and third lines have seen some movement in camp, sometimes due to injury, sometimes due to cross-training players at different positions.

Interior defensive line (6 + 1)

DL — Michael Brockers (91)

NT — Alim McNeill (54)

DL — Jashon Cornell (96)

NT — Isaiah Buggs (98)

DL — Bruce Hector (92)

DL - Demetrius Taylor* (62)

DL — Levi Onwuzurike (75) — injured

The Lions will use two players from this group in base sets and sometimes will bump that up to three in big sets.

EDGE Rushers (7 + 2)

Big DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)

Rush DE — Charles Harris (53)

SAM — Julian Okwara (99)

Big DE — Austin Bryant (2)

Big DE — John Cominsky (79)

SAM — James Houston* (59)

Big DE — Eric Banks (94)

Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95) — PUP list

Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93) — PUP list

Like at IDL, the Lions will use two players from this group in base, but will often add a third depending on the situation. Also of note, Julian Okwara missed practice on Friday and it’s not clear if he is dealing with an injury.

Off-the-ball linebacker (8)

Alex Anzalone (34)

Chris Board (49) or Derrick Barnes (55)

Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)

Anthony Pittman (57)

Shaun Dion Hamilton (50)

Jarrad Davis (40)

Josh Woods (51)

This is the most challenging group to project because they have been rotating the top three through the starter positions and nearly everyone through the second and third teams. As of Friday, this is our closest guess as to where this group sits.

Cornerback (8 + 1)

Amani Oruwariye (24)

Jeff Okudah (1) or Will Harris (25)

Mike Hughes (23)

Bobby Price (27)

Mark Gilbert (29)

Saivion Smith (19)

Cedric Boswell* (35)

Jerry Jacobs (39) — PUP list

Like at linebacker, the Lions have three players competing for two spots and then the rest of the group fighting for the fourth spot in the rotation.

Nickelback (2)

AJ Parker (41)

Chase Lucas (36)

Mike Hughes is also rotating in with the nickelback group.

Safety (7)

Tracy Walker (21)

DeShon Elliott (5)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) — switched from corner to safety this offseason

Kerby Joseph* (31)

C.J. Moore (38) — re-acclimating after being removed from NFI

JuJu Hughes (33)

Brady Breeze (15)

This group has rotated their reserves quite a bit, and while you may see a player like JuJu Hughes with the second team during the scrimmage, but he will likely fall below Moore (who was only removed from the NFI list on Friday) on the depth chart. Don’t expect to see Moore in any team drills during the scrimmage.

Kicking team (4)

P — Jack Fox (3)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

K — Austin Seibert (19) or Riley Patterson (6)

The kicker battle is wide open.

Kick/Punt returners

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

PR reserve: Kalil Pimpleton (83), Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Maurice Alexander (15)

Kick return — Godwin Igwebuike (35)

KR reserve — Trinity Benson (17), Josh Johnson (80)

Kick coverage specialists

Holder - Jack Fox (3)

Gunner - Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Bobby Price (27), Trinity Benson (17) and AJ Parker (41)

Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38), Tracy Walker (21)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:

Roster cheat sheet for scrimmage

This cheat sheet is separated by position and listed in numerical order, save the offensive line, which is grouped by unit. Erik uses this style of roster sheet for tracking players during camp: