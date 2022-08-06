Detroit Lions hire new defensive assistant: Addison Lynch

During the Detroit Lions’ Thursday training camp practice, the defensive roster circled around an unfamiliar person. That person was initiated to the Lions defense the same way any new addition—on the roster or the coaching staff—has been initiated under this new regime: with the completion of 40 up-down exercises.

In Friday’s press conference, coach Dan Campbell revealed the identity of the person: the team’s new defensive assistant Addison Lynch.

Lynch’s NFL coaching career began with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018, where he first served as the defensive quality control coach and was eventually promoted to assistant defensive backs coach. In 2021, when Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley left and took the same job with the Las Vegas Raiders, Lynch followed him and retained his assistant defensive backs coach title. Lynch also served as a quality control assistant at Florida State for six years and played safety for Bryant University from 2007-2011.

Here’s a breakdown of Lynch’s role with the Chargers, per the Raiders’ 2021 media guide:

“In his first two seasons (2018-19) with the Chargers, Lynch was tabbed as the club’s quality control — defense coach. He worked primarily with current Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith, helping the position group with drills throughout practice, while also assisting former Chargers and current Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley with team presentations and breaking down film of the club’s upcoming opponents. Lynch is credited with helping rookie standout S Derwin James make an easy transition from the collegiate ranks to the NFL, en route to earning first-team All-Pro.”

Lynch’s specific duties with the Lions aren’t quite clear yet, but it sure sounds like he’ll fit in, based on his enthusiasm to do up-downs.

“He’s like, ‘I’ll do them right here,’” Campbell said. “He was going to do them on the carpet in the meeting room, and [defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn] is like, ‘Oh, hold on. We’ll do them out in the [field].’ So, he was great, man. It’s good to have him, he’ll be an asset for us.”