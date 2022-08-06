Detroit Lions Ford Field scrimmage live updates, news

The Detroit Lions take their talents to Ford Field on Saturday afternoon for their annual scrimmage, in which they dub “Family Fest.” It’s a great event for fans, as the Lions tailor their experience to the best fans in the world. There’s an opportunity to meet Lions legends, plenty of activities for the kids to enjoy, giveaways, live music, and autograph opportunities. You may remember that last year, coach Dan Campbell cut an awesome promo, and I have to think he may grab the mic again this year. Oh, and it’s free.

That doesn’t even mention the actual football that will be playing. For fans that haven’t been able to make Detroit’s tricky training camp schedule, this is an opportunity to see them on their home field. And for several Lions players, this will be their first chance to compete on Ford Field.

We’ll be covering the event live from the stands via Twitter, and we’ll have observations and other content here on the site.

But if you’re unable to go, you can keep up with the latest in the Twitter feed embedded below.

Practice is expected to be about two hours long and it will begin around 11:30 a.m. ET. It should be preceded by a Campbell media session.