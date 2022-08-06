During last year’s Family Fest at Ford Field—the Detroit Lions’ annual scrimmage on their home field—coach Dan Campbell grabbed the mic and delivered an amazing speech to the crowd in attendance.

Although the novelty of Campbell speeches was a bit stronger last year, there was more energy in the field this year, as attendance numbers are expected to blow last year’s out of the water.

With the added electricity in the building, Campbell again grabbed the mic, and delivered a short but powerful speech to get the people going.

“Hello, Motor City. This is unbelievable. I can’t believe you guys. Listen, I’ll just say this. You guys have heard me say this, but I think what makes Detroit special is the fact that you guys will roll your sleeves up to put in a hard day’s work, and I think we want to model ourselves after that.

“I’ll tell you what, you would give your coat in winter, you would give your coat to somebody in winter that needed it. That’s what this community is about. However, nobody would take advantage of our hospitality. Nobody. So that’s who we’re about, that’s what we’re about.

“This team is working their rear off to give you something to be proud of. They’re grinding it out right now, and I know this, we’re freakin’ starving. We are starving. So the hyenas better get out of the way.”

You can watch the entire speech below: