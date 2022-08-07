Dan Campbell, T.J. Hockenson make a young Lions fan’s week

Training camp is an awesome time of year for fans. Not only is it a chance to see your team in an intimate setting on the field, but it’s also an opportunity to get up close and personal with Lions players and coaches. Want to give Jamaal Williams a Naruto Funko Pop figure? We all know he’d love it. Hoping to get a photo with Amon-Ra St. Brown or Aidan Hutchinson? This is quite literally your best chance.

This week, one specific young Detroit Lions fan created a couple memories of a lifetime. During one of the practices this week, a child was able to meet Dan Campbell, as the Lions coach signed his hat. At that point, young Logan took his shot.

“Can you tell T.J. Hockenson I said hi?”

Campbell, of course, said yes. But it wasn’t just one of those hollow agreements you tell to young kids to make them happy. Campbell proceeded to write the reminder on his hand, along with Logan’s name.

While it appears Hockenson didn’t get the opportunity to meet Logan that day, the Lions tight end did get the message, and he sent a personalized video to Logan through the Lions social media team.

We passed along the message, Logan! pic.twitter.com/8BXNeJS8ll — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 4, 2022

That’s a cute enough story to warrant its own re-telling, but it doesn’t end there. It turns out Logan went to Saturday’s Ford Field Family Fest scrimmage and got himself a front-row seat. There, he was able to finally get his face-to-face with Hockenson, along with a signed ball.

That’s quite a week for little Logan.