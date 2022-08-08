After two weeks of Detroit Lions camp, what have we learned?

The pads are on, and the battles in camp are getting hotter. Aidan Hutchinson has had his hands full with the Detroit Lions offensive line, while Jeff Okudah and Will Harris are in a heated battle for the CB2 position. With preseason and joint practices rapidly approaching, what can we say we’ve learned the most from training camp and the scrimmage game?

On this edition of the Pride Of Detroit PODcast, we’re taking a dive into all of that following another week of practices, this time with full football body armor. Myself, Jeremy Reisman and Ryan Mathews are inspecting all angles of the Lions team as they get ready for the 2022 campaign, and who still stands to benefit from their camp stock going up, plus what we can learn about this team for September’s real football games.

We hit on Levi Onwuzurike and the whole in the interior defensive line at present; the pleasant surprises of Malcolm Rodriguez, Austin Bryant and others; plus the flashes from DJ Chark as he settles in with Ben Johnson’s offense.

We’re also getting ready for Hard Knocks. If you haven’t subscribed yet to PODcast on your favorite podcast platform (or follow us on Twitch where we live simulcast our recordings), now’s the time: we’re going to do after-shows for every Hard Knocks episode. We touch on it in this episode as we discuss what we’re looking forward to the most, and how the Lions may be surprisingly bringing in a lot of national attention to a series that has been needing fresh faces and fun.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on both Twitch and YouTube.