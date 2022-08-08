The Detroit Lions continue to shuffle the depth at the offensive tackle position. A week after signing Darrin Paulo, the Lions have added veteran offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, as first reported by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, and later confirmed by coach Dan Campbell.

Lamm (6-foot-5, 310 pounds) entered the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted prospect out of Appalachian State. He signed with the Houston Texans and ended up staying there for four years, appearing in 55 games and starting in 24. In 2018, he was the Texans’ starting right tackle, earning a solid PFF grade of 64.4, but he has experience on both sides of the line.

He spent the next two years with the Cleveland Browns, primarily serving as a backup. Last year, he signed a two-year $6.8 million contract with the Titans and was given a shot to start at right tackle, but after a camp injury, he settled into a reserve swing tackle role. He started just one game in 2021, at left tackle, and after one season, Tennessee released him this March.

Lamm was signed because undrafted rookie Zein Obeid has retired. He becomes the fourth Lions player to retire this offseason, with Obeid joining wide receiver Corey Sutton, cornerback Jermaine Waller, and defensive tackle John Penisini.

Campbell said on Monday he was not concerned with the recent string of retirements.

“Everybody is different,” Campbell said at his Monday press conference. “Look, it (the NFL) is not for everybody. Not everything is easy about it and you know it’s not just about football. I wish him the best of luck—and he’s a great kid, he was a grinder, he worked. And so, on with the next endeavor.”

Lamm will come in and challenge for a reserve role in Detroit. Currently, Matt Nelson, Paulo, and Dan Skipper.