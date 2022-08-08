Video: Jamaal Williams’ emotional leadership style on display in ‘Hard Knocks’ teaser

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams has a unique personality that most people can’t help but gravitate towards. During his year and a half with the organization, Lions fans have been fortunate to see the fun side of Williams, such as dancing and playing catch with fans during pre-game warmups, swapping out amine gifts for Lions gear after practices, or in any of the great behind-the-scenes videos produced by the Lions.

And while Williams has shown many sides of his personality, this offseason we have seen yet another characteristic: leadership.

After week one of training camp, the Lions video team produced a video that culminated in an epic speech to his teammates following a practice. Then at Monday’s press conference, coach Dan Campbell discussed Williams’ transformation into the larger leadership role:

“He is very competitive, very competitive. He’s very emotional, and not in a bad way. And his teammates feed off of him. He’s really an energizer bunny for our team. He gets us going.”

But it’s not just the Lions who are recognizing what an incredible teammate and leader Williams has become. HBO’s “Hard Knocks” has been following the team around all training camp, and on Monday, they released another teaser video clip hyping the season premiere of the documentary series. In the clip, they caught Williams once again breaking the team down at the end of practice:

“I wanna let you all know man. Today is the minimum of effort. Do not give up. Do not feel like you tired. When you tired, think of last year, and that (expletive) record. Every time I get tired, or I think I can’t go no more, I think of the (expletive) record. Last year wasn’t it! That ain’t us! We can make it! Have some heart! I get emotional about this. I’m about to cry, ‘cause I care about y’all. Do your best. Let’s go!”

You can see and feel Williams’ emotions on full display in the video:

Just incredible stuff.

The first episode of “Hard Knocks” is scheduled to drop Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET on HBO/MAX platforms, and even though Williams doesn’t “give a —” about the extra cameras around camp, it’s clear the cameras love him.

Update: Williams has found the video: